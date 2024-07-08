17-year-old dead after car full of armed juveniles crashes minutes after IMPD chase

INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year-old male is dead after a car full of armed juveniles crashed minutes after a police chase on Sunday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers observed a group of males flashing guns in downtown Indy and putting them into a parked car.

Police said several officers responded to the scene and a foot chase occurred. A juvenile male was taken into custody and later released. The other individuals were not located at this time.

Later, officers saw a person that was known to be prohibited to carry a firearm getting into the driver's seat of the same vehicle with a gun. Two passengers were also in the car.

Responding officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle once it was out of the downtown area.

Initially, police said the vehicle stopped.

Officers took position to perform a high-risk stop and began issuing commands to the driver, however the driver did not obey the commands and fled in the vehicle.

According to IMPD, officers pursued the vehicle until they lost sight of it. At that point, the pursuing officers pulled over to the side of the road and came to a full stop.

Approximately three minutes later, officers located that vehicle, inverted, in the 2600 of Brill Road.

The driver and two passengers were all transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

This morning, IMPD was notified that a 17-year-old passenger in the vehicle died from his injuries. The Marion County Coroner has identified him as Terryoun Mays.

IMPD Certified Accident Investigators responded to the scene to conduct the crash investigation. Two firearms, a drum style magazine, and several bullets were recovered at the scene.