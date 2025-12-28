17-year-old girl shot, killed by mother at Anderson home, police say

ANDERSON — A 17-year-old girl has died after police say she was shot by her mother at an Anderson residence Sunday.

Anderson Police Department officers responded to a report of a female shot at a home in the 2600 block of W 38th Street on December 28. Upon arrival, officers found the teenage victim suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately rendered aid until emergency medical personnel arrived.

The juvenile was transported to a local Anderson hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

According to police, preliminary information indicates the victim's mother fired the weapon. The mother is currently in police custody

Witnesses present in the residence told investigators they did not recall any altercation or disturbance before the shooting occurred. They reported being awakened by the sound of a gunshot.

The Anderson Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has taken over the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Police have not released the names of those involved or disclosed what charges the mother may face. Additional information will be released as it becomes available, authorities said.