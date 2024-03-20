17-year-old shot at on I-465 after honking at another driver

INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year-old girl is ok after being shot at while driving on I-465, according to Indiana State Police.

The girl, according to ISP, honked her horn at someone who cut her off on I-465. Someone in the other vehicle then fired multiple shots at her.

Multiple shots went through the windshield, including one that went through the driver's seat.

State police want to remind drivers to call 911 immediately if they witness road rage — even if they aren't involved.

In 2023, ISP investigated 56 incidents of gunfire on Indy area interstates. In 2024, there have already been 15 shootings on interstates around Indianapolis.