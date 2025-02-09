17-year veteran IMPD sergeant charged with misdemeanor theft for alleged shoplifting

INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year veteran with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is charged with misdemeanor theft for allegedly shoplifting at a Southport business.

According to IMPD, on Feb. 1, at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifting investigation at a business located in the 4800 block of Southport Road. During the investigation, it was revealed that the individual involved was an off-duty IMPD sergeant. As a result, detectives from the investigations division were notified to further the inquiry into the incident.

Subsequently, the case was presented to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for a determination on potential charges. On Feb. 6, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office formally filed charges against the sergeant for theft, categorized as an A misdemeanor. A summons was issued, with the initial hearing slated for March 6, 2025.

The sergeant, a 17-year veteran of the IMPD, was most recently assigned to the department’s Professional Standards Bureau. Following the charge, she has been placed on paid administrative leave while a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding the incident is conducted.

IMPD detectives are collaborating with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office throughout this process. Additionally, the department's Internal Affairs division will carry out an administrative investigation and present its findings to Chief Bailey for review.

