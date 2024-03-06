18-year-old charged after allegedly filming women inside multiple YMCA locker rooms

INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old Indianapolis man has been charged in both Hamilton and Marion counties after multiple instances of a peeping tom being reported inside local YMCAs.

According to court documents, John Deramus II is charged with Voyeurism in both counties after being caught filming women inside the shower area of locker room at the Fishers YMCA and Irsay Family YMCA in downtown Indianapolis.

Court documents allege Deramus was seen on camera entering the women's locker room at the Fishers location — where he was known to have gone multiple times.

After telling police he entered the women's locker rooms by mistake, Deramus eventually admitted to recording women on Feb. 27 in Fishers.

Police located videos of nude women on his phone.