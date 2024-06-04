18-year-old Jiu Jitsu blue belt, gym employee subdues man at gym

INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old employee and 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu blue belt and assistant coach at the Indianapolis location is thanking his training for fending off an attacker.

On Monday, Gavin "G" Archer was working at 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu in the 1200 block of Illinois Street in Indianapolis when he noticed a man looking into cars in the parking lot, according to Archer.

Archer opens the door to the gym and confronts the man. At this point the man and Archer begins to fight.

You can watch the surveillance of the video below.

10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Takedown

As seen in the video, Archer utilizes a judo throw to take the man to the ground. He uses his training to stop strikes and takes the man's back before choking him unconscious.

Archer tells WRTV he believed the man to be attempting to steal from his car. Afterwards, it was learned the man was not attempting to steal.

In the end, Archer says he plans to file charges on the man for starting the attack.

An IMPD police report was filed.