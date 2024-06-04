18-year-old Jiu Jitsu blue belt, gym employee subdues would be thief

INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old employee and 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu blue belt and assistant coach at the Indianapolis location is thanking his training for fending off an attacker.

On Monday, Gavin "G" Archer was working at 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu in the 1200 block of Illinois Street in Indianapolis when he noticed a would be car thief attempting to break into his car.

Archer opens the door to the gym and confronts the man. At this point the man attacks Archer at the door of the gym and tackles him inside.

You can watch the surveillance of the video below.

10th Planet Jiu Jitsu Takedown

As seen in the video, Archer utilizes a judo throw to take the man to the ground. He uses his training to stop strikes and takes the man's back before choking him unconscious.

The would be car thief was located at a local hospital later in the day and taken into custody, according to the gym.