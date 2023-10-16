18-year-old male tied to 9 Indianapolis robberies tracked down by IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old man responsible for a string of robberies in Indianapolis was arrested after his robbery of a Family Dollar on the near east side.

The 18-year-old suspect was arrested for his alleged involvement in at least nine robberies in Indianapolis spanning back to July.

According to court documents, the suspect was caught after his latest robbery of a near east side Family Dollar on Sunday, Oct. 15.

IMPD was called to the store in the 3700 block of E. New York Street at approximately 8:10 a.m. on report of a robbery. Witnesses told police that a black male wearing a black ski mask, sunglasses and purple gloves walked in, pointed a gun at them and demanded money.

Approximately $600 was taken from the safe and two registers, but money wasn't the only thing the suspect took.

According to court documents, the suspect took a GPS tracking device from the store with the money. Officers were able to track the device, leading them to a black Toyota in the 500 block of S. Audubon Road.

Police said they initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the 18-year-old suspect fled on foot and jumped a chain link fence. Police then set up a perimeter around the suspect and caught him with the assistance of an IMPD K9 Unit.

Court documents reveal that the suspect admitted that he robbed the Family Dollar. Police searched the black Toyota and found money, a gun, the GPS tracker and one purple latex glove. Police also discovered multiple receipts from PNC bank where

cash had been deposited into a bank account.

The suspect later admitted to committing several other armed robberies.

Police believe the suspect was responsible for eight other robberies in Indianapolis, including:

• Dollar General, 8760 Southeastern Ave; July 21st

• Dollar General, 8323 E Washington St; July 27th

• Dollar General, 1801 S Emerson Ave; August 11th

• Walgreens, 6745 Southport Rd; August 15th

• CVS, 7935 Brookville Rd; September 19th

• Walgreens, 11025 E Washington St; September 25th

• Dollar General, 2509 Albany St; October 6th

• Walgreens, 5095 E Thompson St; October 7th

The suspect has not been formally charged, therefore will not be named at this time.