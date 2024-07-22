18-year-old man killed in shooting on Indy's near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis early Monday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers receiving a 911 call around 12:30 a.m but nobody spoke on the other end.

Officers traced the call to the 1400 block of Nelson Avenue. When arriving to the area, a neighbor alerted police that someone may have been shot in a nearby house.

Officer check the residence and found a man with gunshot injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

He was identified as 18-year-old Gabriel Pedraza.

At this time, IMPD is asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.