18-year-old shot in road rage shooting on I-465, ISP investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are investigating after an 18-year-old male was shot in a road rage shooting on I-465 Sunday evening.

According to police, just before 9 p.m., dispatchers received information about shots fired from one vehicle to another on I-465 near the 14 mile marker.

Moments later, ISP was notified of a possible gunshot victim at the gas station on 10th Street near I-465.

When ISP responded to investigate, they found an 18-year-old male who was the driver of a grey pickup truck. The passenger of the truck was not injured. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation by ISP detectives determined the victim was driving southbound on I-465 when another driver pulled up beside him and fired several shots into the driver's door of the truck.

The suspect was driving a grey passenger car and fled the scene after the shooting. The victim drove to a gas station and called 911 for help.

Investigators believe the shooting was an act of road rage.

RELATED VIDEO | Road rage shootings increasing

Road rage shootings increasing

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or was in the area of I-465 and 10th Street between 8:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. July 21, 2024, and has a vehicle equipped with dash cameras, is asked to contact the Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.