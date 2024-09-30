18-year-old shot, killed in Beech Grove

BEECH GROVE —An 18-year-old female was shot and killed in Beech Grove Sunday night.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of Riva Ridge Drive around 9 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a victim in critical condition.
Monday morning, the Marion County Coroner's Office confirmed that the victim died at the hospital.
The victim was identified as 18-year-old Makayla Sue Bauman.
IMPD said the incident occurred in the 5400 block of Sagebrush Avenue, which is a Beech Grove jurisdiction.
Beech Grove Police Department is handling the investigation.
They have not released any additional information on the incident at this time.