18-year-old shot, killed in Beech Grove

BEECH GROVE —An 18-year-old female was shot and killed in Beech Grove Sunday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of Riva Ridge Drive around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim in critical condition.

Monday morning, the Marion County Coroner's Office confirmed that the victim died at the hospital.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Makayla Sue Bauman.

IMPD said the incident occurred in the 5400 block of Sagebrush Avenue, which is a Beech Grove jurisdiction.

Beech Grove Police Department is handling the investigation.

They have not released any additional information on the incident at this time.