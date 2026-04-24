19 arrested in multi-agency child exploitation operation in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WRTV) — Nineteen people were arrested during a three-day operation targeting online child predators in Johnson County.

The suspects were charged with child solicitation and related offenses, according to police.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts that began in 2019 to identify and arrest individuals who use the internet to exploit children, police said.

The coordinated effort ran from April 21-23 and involved the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Franklin Police Department, Bargersville Police Department, Greenfield Police Department, Westfield Police Department, and the Johnson County Prosecutor's Office.

"This is a powerful example of what can be accomplished through strong partnerships," said Sheriff Duane E. Burgess. "Our agencies are united in our mission to protect children and ensure Johnson County remains a safe place to live, work, and raise a family."

All suspects face Level 4 felony child solicitation charges. Some face additional charges including patronizing a prostitute, providing obscenity/pornography, resisting law enforcement, and drug possession.

Those arrested:

Michael W. Roney, 62, Columbus

Angel A. Pineda, 48, Tampa, Florida

Van Biak Lal, 26, Indianapolis

Michael R. Gallagher, 45, Franklin

Mohanad A. Al-Mashraeai, 24, Indianapolis

David Nungini Mfulani, 24, Indianapolis

Chukwuma L. Offor, 38, Greenwood

Kaden Brown, 25, Bloomington

Brock Darnell Clark, 27, Indianapolis

Dylan Lee Mullins, 23, Indianapolis

Austin S. Buscher, 28

Brian Jovanny Diaz, 22

Ivan Salinas Carlos, 33, Indianapolis

Lal Rawng Bawla, 44, Greenwood

Sinay Regino Agustin, 53, Indianapolis

Donald Maxwell Mills, 34, Indianapolis

Axel Aguilar-Cuchillo, 19, Indianapolis

Christian Elijah Paul Cheek, 23, Indianapolis



Police highlighted how the crimes don't have a face.

"These investigations consistently demonstrate that offenders come from all walks of life and represent a wide range of professions," the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said in a release. "Many suspects attempt to minimize their actions after arrest by claiming it was their first time or that they had no intent to engage in sexual activity with a minor."

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office encourages parents to remain vigilant and educate children about online safety. Anyone with information regarding child exploitation is asked to contact local law enforcement.