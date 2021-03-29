19-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting a BB gun at vehicle on I-65 in Lebanon

LEBANON — A 19-year-old Indianapolis man was arrested on Sunday night after allegedly shooting a pellet gun (commonly referred to as a BB gun) at a vehicle on I-65 in Boone County.

Around 10:30 p.m., the driver from a vehicle in a construction zone on the side of I-65 alerted an Indiana State Police Trooper sitting stationary in the construction zone that their vehicle had been shot at by another vehicle passing, shattering the victim's driver side window. The victim's vehicle was occupied by a man, woman, and two kids.

According to a release from ISP, the trooper in the construction zone was able to catch the suspect who matched the victim's description of the vehicle about three miles away down I-65 southbound.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Boone County Jail. At this time, the 19-year-old is facing preliminary charges of Criminal Recklessness and Reckless Driving.