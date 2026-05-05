19-year-old arrested in connection with April homicide on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last month on the northeast side.

Terrance Francois, 19, was taken into custody Monday evening. He's charged with murder in the death of 22-year-old Robert Golliday.

IMPD Violent Crimes Unit detectives located Francois in the 8200 block of Spyglass Drive. He attempted to flee from police, police said.

Homicide detectives arrested Francois for murder.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened April 15, just before 7:30 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of Radnor Road on a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found Golliday with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Jordan Agresta at 317.327.3475. They can also email Jordan.Agresta@indy.gov.