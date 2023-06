CUMBERLAND — A 19-year-old man died Tuesday after being shot Sunday night.

The shooting was one of the many over the weekend in Marion County.

At 9:18 p.m. on Sunday, officers of the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department (CMPD) were dispatched to a possible person shot in the area of Taftwood Drive and Wickerwood Drive.

Officers arrived three minutes later and located Fotiukia Machi Scott. Scott was critically injured and died on Tuesday at a local hospital.