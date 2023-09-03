19-year-old from Indianapolis arrested for firing shot near state trooper

PUTNUM COUNTY — A 19-year-old from Indianapolis was arrested after police said he shot near an off-duty state trooper.

According to Indiana State Police, the incident occurred on August 25 around 6:30 p.m.

Police said an off duty trooper with the Putnamville Police Post was fixing a fence near the intersection of County 325 West and County Road 450 North.

The trooper observed a silver four door vehicle stop in the roadway within twenty-five feet of where he was working and heard a gunshot come from the vehicle.

The trooper ran towards the vehicle, and it sped away.

After an extensive search, officers were able to locate the silver passenger vehicle and driver, identified as a 19-year-old male from Indianapolis.

After conducting an interview with detectives of the Putnamville Post, the suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Putnam County Jail without incident.

He is charged with criminal recklessness with a firearm.

WRTV will not name the suspect until officially charged.