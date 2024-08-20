19-year-old hits IMPD officers with car while drinking and driving

INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old Indianapolis man faces multiple felony charges after being arrested Sunday for drinking and driving.

According to preliminary court documents, the 19-year-old man struck three IMPD officers with his car while driving in the 1100 block of N. German Church Road late Sunday night.

The 19-year-old allegedly drove past the patrol cars with their overhead lights on and struck the officers. All three officers were transported from the scene to a local medical center for treatment.

Court documents did not specify the extent of the injuries the officers sustained. WRTV has reached out to IMPD for clarity.

The 19-year-old man failed all field sobriety tests and told police he had two drinks earlier that day.

A breath test revealed a BAC of .089 — above the legal limit.

The man faces preliminary charges of Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Recklessness and Driving While Intoxicated.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines