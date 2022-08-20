19-year-old killed in shooting near Ball State University

MUNCIE — A 19-year-old man died Saturday after a shooting near the campus of Ball State University.

The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. near W University Avenue and N Dill Street in a shopping and dining area known as The Village.

Police say Que'Andre Johnson of Marion was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are looking at surveillance video and say a male suspect wearing a black t shirt and light colored shorts was seen leaving the area. A photo of the suspect is pending, police say.

Just before 3 a.m., Ball State Alert said there was no ongoing threat.

MPD, with UPD assistance, continues to investigate in the 1500 block of W. University Ave. Avoid the area. There is no ongoing threat. — Ball State Alert (@ballstate_alert) August 20, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Muncie Police detectives at 765-747-4867 or dispatch at 765-747-4838.