19-year-old killed in shooting near Ball State University

Posted at 1:28 PM, Aug 20, 2022
MUNCIE — A 19-year-old man died Saturday after a shooting near the campus of Ball State University.

The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. near W University Avenue and N Dill Street in a shopping and dining area known as The Village.

Police say Que'Andre Johnson of Marion was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are looking at surveillance video and say a male suspect wearing a black t shirt and light colored shorts was seen leaving the area. A photo of the suspect is pending, police say.

Just before 3 a.m., Ball State Alert said there was no ongoing threat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Muncie Police detectives at 765-747-4867 or dispatch at 765-747-4838.

