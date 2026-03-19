2 arrested after shots fired at IMPD Mounted Patrol Barn, no horses injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are facing charges after shots were fired in the direction of the IMPD Mounted Patrol Barn Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Shortly after 12:15 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the barn after reports of shots fired in the area.

Officers found evidence in the roadway upon arrival but were unable to locate any suspects. Fortunately, police said no horses were injured.

Officers later located the vehicle involved shortly after the incident. An IMPD K9 assisted in the investigation, and a search warrant was obtained.

Following interviews and a search, an 18-year-old and 19-year-old were arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and possession of marijuana.

"This investigation exemplifies teamwork. Our day shift and middle shift officers coordinated with detectives to quickly identify and locate these suspects," said Southwest District Commander Pilkington. "These individuals endangered not only our officers and animals at the Mounted Patrol Barn, but also our entire community, and these arrests should serve as a reminder that if you commit crimes, we will find you and do everything we can to hold you accountable."

Anyone with information is asked to call IMPD Southwest District at 317-327-6400.