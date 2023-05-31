2 arrested for 2006 murder of 20-year-old Kokomo man

KOKOMO — More than 16 years after the death of a 20-year-old man in Kokomo, two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder.

On Tuesday, Kokomo police arrested a 48-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman in relation to the death of 20-year-old Chad Rouse.

WRTV will not name the suspects until formal charges are filed against them.

On November 15, 2006 at approximately 10:11 a.m., officers of the Kokomo Police Department responded to 1426 S. Armstrong St. in reference to a person being shot.

Upon arrival, officers found Rouse, who had been shot in the back.

Officers spoke to a female witness at the scene who said that a black male entered the residence with a handgun and was robbing them when the suspect and Chad Rouse began fighting. During the fight, the suspect shot Rouse in the back.

The male suspect was arrested Tuesday in Indianapolis, while the female suspect was arrested in Miami County.

Kokomo police are still searching for people with information about this case as it remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to call Captain Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the Kokomo PD Hotline at 765-456-7017.