2 arrested in connection with Lafayette toddler's shooting death in March

Posted at 10:27 AM, Jul 25, 2023
LAFAYETTE — Two people have been arrested and face charges of neglect and drug offenses relating to the fatal shooting of a 16-month-old in March.

The shooting killed Isiah Johnson in the Romney Meadows apartment complex in Lafayette on March 28.

According to police, the boy's five-year-old sibling was able to gain access to the gun in the apartment and pulled the trigger.

On Monday, Shatia Welch, 24, and Deonta Johnson, 27, were arrested in LaPorte in relation to the shooting.

The two are charged with four counts of neglect and multiple drug counts. Deonta Johnson was also charged with Obstruction of Justice.

