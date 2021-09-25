2 arrested in Kokomo for attempted kidnapping

KOKOMO — Police in Kokomo are investigating following an attempted kidnapping of a toddler that occurred Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. when officers with the Kokomo Police Department responded to Walmart, located in the 1900 block of E. Markland Avenue for what was reported as an attempted kidnapping.

The mother of the one-year-old victim advised officers that while she was shopping and pushing a cart with the toddler she was approached by an unknown female. She said that the female appeared to purposely bump into her. The female then unbuckled the child and a struggle ensued.

The mother was able to regain control of her toddler as the suspect fled the store. Employees assisted the mother and provided officers with a description of the female and a male that she arrived at the store with.

That's when bystanders alerted police to a vehicle in the parking lot that the two suspects were located in. The female was identified as Chrystalyn Myers, 36. She was charged with attempted kidnapping, possession of cocaine, false informing and possession of marijuana. The male was identified as Gregory Culbertson, 53, of Kokomo. He was arrested for invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Cap. Bruce Rood at 765-456-7332 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.