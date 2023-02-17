2 charged after dead, malnourished animals found on Hancock Co. property

WILKINSON, Ind. — Two Hancock County residents are facing charges after more than 100 animals, some of which were dead, were found on their property.

On Jan. 29, Shirley Police went to check on the treatment, health, living conditions and well-being of the animals.

Animal poop was found "all throughout the yard" along with trash and debris. "Dead, dying and sick" animals were seized.

"The buildings were mostly in disrepair and falling down, creating a safety hazard for any animal or human who entered them. Most of the buildings had roofs caving in and were extremely unstable," a probable cause affidavit read. "These buildings had no decent cover from the elements, therefore the animals would have had very few places to take cover and stay warm during severe cold or cool during extreme heat or moist weather."

A local school bus driver reported seeing "multiple" dead animals back in November, and police say that report started their investigation.

Multiple animals that were rescued alive were malnourished and had other medical problems, according to the affidavit.

Trinton Horton-Gibson and Tina Gibson both face multiple animal cruelty charges.