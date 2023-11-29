2 charged in crash killing local race car driver Ashlea Albertson

VERSAILLES — The drivers of both vehicles involved in the crash that took the life of a local race car driver have been charged.

In August, Ashlea Albertson, 24, of Greenfield died in a crash on I-65 in Seymour.

According to a release from the Indiana State Police on Wednesday, Albertson was a passenger in a 2018 GMC Terrain driven by 31-year-old Jacob Kelly that became part of the a road rage incident with another driver on I-65.

The other vehicle, driven by 22-year-old Austin Cooper eventually changed lanes into the path of Kelly's vehicle as the cars were traveling upwards of 90 mph, according to ISP.

Kelly lost control of his vehicle and spun, which resulted in the two vehicles colliding in the middle of the northbound lanes. Kelly’s vehicle rolled, which resulted in Albertson being thrown from the vehicle.

Albertson and Kelly were flown to Louisville, where Albertson died.

According to ISP, Cooper tested positive for THC after the crash.

Both Cooper and Kelly are now charged. Cooper was charged with Causing Death when Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Controlled Substance, Level 4 Felony, and Reckless Homicide, Level 5 Felony. Jacob Kelly was charged with Reckless Homicide, Level 5 Felony.

Alberston raced for Tony Stewart Racing in TQ Midgets.