2 Columbus residents arrested in JNET drug and counterfeit pill investigation

COLUMBUS — On June 12, the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team closed out a drug trafficking investigation involving two Columbus residents.

Dawnya Ward, 51, and Larry Ward Jr., 56, were identified as suspected retail distributors of various illegal substances.

Police say JNET obtained a search warrant to the Ward’s residence in the 1500 block of Union Street. Upon execution of the search warrant, Dawnya and Larry were taken into custody by Columbus police officers.

During the search of the residence, police say suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, spice, drug paraphernalia and digital scales were located.

According to Columbus police, of particular concern were 188 suspected counterfeit Oxycodone 30 mg pills that were located. The counterfeit pills were small, blue round pills with “M” imprinted on one side and “30” imprinted on the other side.

The pills later tested positive as fentanyl. The total street value for the pills is $3,700.

DEA Laboratory testing reveals that six out of ten fentanyl laced fake prescription pills contain a potentially fatal dose of fentanyl.

During an interview, Dawnya admitted to selling hundreds of the pills.

They are both being charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine as a Level 2 Felony and Dealing in a Narcotic Drug as a Level 2 Felony.