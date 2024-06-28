2 convicted in shooting death of local reverend, funeral director

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, a jury found two men guilty of murder in the shooting death of a well-known reverend in Indianapolis.

Jason Wallace-Carswell and Stacey Fuller were convicted of Murder and Robbery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in connection to the fatal shooting of James Dixon III after a four-day trial.

Fuller was also convicted on two counts of Armed Robbery and Criminal Recklessness.

“Reverend Dixon was a beloved member of our community, who was known for putting others first and helping our neighbors say goodbye to loved ones,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. “Tragically, the senseless actions of the defendants led to his family and friends toiling with the same pain the Reverend was known for easing. We are grateful to have secured justice on behalf of Reverend Dixon and his family and our thoughts remain with them during this difficult time."

According to court documents, detectives witnessed Dixon get shot on August 6, 2022 as they worked on tracking Fuller and and Carswell after they were tied to a carjacking on August 4.

WATCH | Indy funeral director killed in attempted armed robbery

Indy funeral director killed in attempted armed robbery

Officers pursued the two men from the shooting. Carswell was taken into custody quickly. Fuller was eventually captured after allegedly firing shots at and IMPD SWAT vehicle.