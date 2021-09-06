2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Washington and Davidson streets in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after three people were shot in downtown Indianapolis Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. between E. Washington St. and N. Davidson St. When officers arrived at the location, they located two victims inside of a vehicle with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Photo provided/Andrew Smith WRTV

One victim, identified as 20-year-old Daeron Freeman, was pronounced dead at the scene and the second victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. On Sept. 16, IMPD said the second victim died Sept. 14.

IMPD Homicide Detectives responded to the scene to begin their investigation.

The I-65 southbound and I-70 westbound ramp from Washington St. was closed for some time while police completed their initial investigation.

A third victim who was also taken to the hospital by private means, according to a release by IMPD, walked into Community East Hospital with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Investigators later responded to the hospital and found information that leads them to believe the third victim was involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Matthew Pankonie at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Matthew.Pankonie2@indy.gov.



