2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at party in Greenwood

GREENWOOD — Two men are dead and two others injured following a shooting at a birthday party Saturday night that police say stemmed from an argument between two armed individuals.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, officers responded to 966 Bent Branch Circle at approximately 11:35 p.m. on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found several adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

A 38-year-old man was transported to Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead, while a 37-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene. A third victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

Shortly after, police were called to St. Francis Hospital where they spoke with a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim said he was shot at the Bent Branch Circle location and had a friend drive him to the hospital.

According to the investigation, a large birthday party was being held at the residence when two men got into an argument. Police report that both individuals then pulled out handguns and began shooting.

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is encouraged to contact the Greenwood Police Department Investigations Division at 317-887-5619.