2 dead, 4 injured after Pendleton police pursuit ends in crash in Anderson

ANDERSON — Two people are dead and four people are injured after a Pendleton police pursuit ended in a crash in Anderson on Sunday.

According to Anderson Police, officers responded to the fatal crash near the intersection of 19th and Jackson Street. The Pendleton Police Department was in pursuit of a suspect vehicle that continued into Anderson city limits.

Police said the pursuit ended with the suspect struck two vehicles near 19th and Jackson Street.

One vehicle included two victims who were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicle had six passengers. Police said four of them are seriously injured and being treated at an Anderson hospital.

The suspect, suffered minor injuries, and is currently in police custody.

Anderson investigators will handle all criminal charges related to the crash. The suspect identity will be released after criminal charges are filed.

