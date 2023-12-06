2 dead in New Castle house fire

NEW CASTLE — Two people died in a house fire in New Castle Tuesday evening, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the 1000 block of I Avenue at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to the New Castle Fire Department.

They reported seeing heavy flames pouring from the burning home. Crews searching inside found the two victims, the fire department said.

Firefighters called for additional equipment before they got the fire under control. They left the scene at about 8:30 p.m.

No firefighters were injured, the department said.

