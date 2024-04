INDIANAPOLIS — Two men are dead and another is in a local hospital following a shooting at Rolland Manor Apartments on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to police, a disagreement on the second floor of an apartment building led to the shooting around 1 a.m.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. A third was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. That man's condition later improved to stable.

Rolland Manor apartments are located near 21st Street and Ritter Avenue.