2 dead in separate overnight shootings in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead after a pair of shootings in Indianapolis overnight.

Just before midnight, IMPD officers were called to the 200 block of S. Emerson Avenue on a reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers located a person fatally shot.

Around 5:15 a.m., officers were called to another shooting — this time in the 3800 block of W. Michigan Street. This is at the Maple Creek Apartment Complex.

Officers located a person fatally shot at this scene. They also located a person of interest and detained them at this scene.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines