2 Dodge Chargers stolen from Greenfield car dealership, police say

GREENFIELD — Police in Greenfield are looking for people who stole two Dodge Charger Hellcats from a car dealership early Wednesday.

Officers with the Greenfield Police Department responded to the theft around 3:30 a.m. at Dellen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 2640 W. Main St.

Deputy Chief Chuck McMichael said in a news release that an employee at a nearby business told 911 dispatchers they saw a car pull into the car dealership lot and witnessed people get out and look at vehicles.

The caller told police they saw three vehicles leave the parking lot. Two of them, a black 2017 Dodge Charger Hellcat and an orange 2018 Dodge Charger Hellcat, were stolen, McMichael said.

The stolen vehicles and the car the suspects drove to the dealership drove westbound on U.S. 40, McMichael said.

Officers from the New Palestine and Cumberland police departments found the vehicles at U.S. 40 and Mount Comfort Road.

Police began a pursuit on Mount Comfort Road before ending it a few minutes later.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found the 2018 Dodge Charger Hellcat abandoned in Indianapolis.

McMichael said similar vehicle thefts from dealerships have occurred in other areas recently.

The case remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.