2 hospitalized following police chase on south side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been hospitalized following a police chase on the south side of Indianapolis this morning.

Beech Grove Police located a stolen vehicle in the 5300 Block of East Thompson Road. The vehicle was reported stolen on Tuesday from an Uber Eats driver on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

The vehicle fled before officers could initiate a stop, resulting in a pursuit down Thompson Road that ended in a serious bodily injury rollover crash at Banta Road and U.S. 31.

During the pursuit, police say speeds reached 60 to 70 miles-per-hour with little to no traffic prior to the collision.

Police say the suspect slowed down for intersections before disregarding a redlight at U.S. 31 and Banta Road.

The suspect struck a vehicle, which hit two other stopped vehicles. The victim’s vehicle then rolled down an embankment.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Joshua Montgomery, and victim were both transported to Eskenazi Hospital with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Montgomery was arrested and charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with Serious Bodily Injury, Auto Theft, Reckless Driving with Serious Bodily Injury and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Additionally, Montgomery was also wanted on a Warrant out of Marion County for Domestic Battery and Invasion of Privacy.