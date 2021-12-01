2 IMPD officers stabbed, suspect shot by police on north side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were stabbed in an "unprovoked attack" early Wednesday on the city's north side.

The officers then shot and wounded the man, according to IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said the officers were transported to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

One officer is out of surgery and is expected to be in the hospital a couple days, while the other was treated and could be released Wednesday.

Medics also transported the man who was shot to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

WRTV photo/Eldon Wheeler Two IMPD officers were stabbed by a man, who police shot in the 1400 block of Fairfield Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

IMPD officers responded to a disturbance around 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of Fairfield Avenue, just south of the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Foley said officers found a man who said another person was harassing him.

Foley said the man, who was armed with multiple knives, stabbed one officer in the neck and the other in the chest in an "unprovoked attack" when they turned and began walking away to continue the investigation. Both officers then fired their weapons at the man.

"We have been unable at this point to locate anybody else engaged in any sort of disturbance at this location," Foley said. "The address in which we were pointed to appears to be uninhabited at this point. There is no one else that we are talking to. There's no one else that's come forward with any information that they were engaged in some sort of dispute with this suspect. It was 100% unprovoked."

A police report says a 20-year-old man was arrested in the case on two preliminary charges of attempted murder. WRTV does not name suspects until prosecutors file formal charges.

No other injuries were reported, Foley said.

Multiple officers had body-worn cameras, which were on at the time of the incident and captured the attack.

"I have viewed one of the body-worn camera videos," Foley said. "It's disturbing and it is heroic all at the same time."

WRTV photo/Eldon Wheeler Two IMPD officers were stabbed and a suspect was shot in the 1400 block of Fairfield Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team and Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to the scene to conduct an investigation and will consult the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

IMPD Internal Affairs will conduct a separate administrative investigation. The officers who fired their guns are on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will also conduct a mandatory hearing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sgt. Michael Duke at 317-327-3475 or email him at Michael.Duke@indy.gov. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.