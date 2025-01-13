Watch Now
Woman dead, man critical following domestic disturbance on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition following a domestic disturbance on Indy's northeast side, according to police.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported responding to the incident in the 7000 block of Kingswood Court around 5 a.m.

Officers said they arrived to find a man and a woman with gunshot injuries. The woman was pronounced deceased while the man remains in critical condition.

According to police, the incident was domestic-related and at least one of the people shot was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot injury, however, this has not been confirmed.

At this time, IMPD is not looking for any other suspects.

