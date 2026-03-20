2 Indiana University students killed in Miami Beach hit-and-run, driver arrested

MIAMI — Two people connected to Indiana University are dead after a driver allegedly struck them down in Miami Beach Thursday night.

Sarisa Kongduang, a current IU student, and Greatgomon Laowatdhanasapya, a 2024 IU graduate, were killed in the incident, the university confirmed.

According to WRTV's ABC affiliate in Miami, WSVN, 42-year-old Adan Negron-Morris was arrested and faces two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Miami Beach Police said Negron-Morris was driving a black Nissan Sentra without headlights and recklessly when an officer in the area spotted him. Multiple 911 calls had already been made reporting the driver's behavior.

Negron-Morris turned north onto Collins Avenue and struck both pedestrians as he entered the intersection at 73rd Street. Witnesses say the impact was so severe that the hood of the car bent upward into the windshield.

The car continued before coming to a stop. Negron-Morris then fled on foot into a nearby Walgreens, where witnesses directed officers to his location. He was taken into custody without incident.

"The driver had complete disregard for human life, and after he hit the two victims, he didn't even stop to render aid," said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Christopher Bess.

After his arrest, Negron-Morris told detectives he was trying to kill himself and that he suffered from multiple mental health issues.

Police are also investigating a possible connection to a separate hit-and-run that occurred moments before the deadly crash, in which Negron-Morris allegedly struck another vehicle and kept driving.

Indiana University has not released a formal statement at this time.