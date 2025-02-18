Watch Now
2 injured in shooting on Indy’s northeast side

38th st shooting.jpg
WRTV
38th st shooting.jpg
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Monday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 9900 block of E. 38th St. on reports of a person shot just after 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims who had been shot. They both were reported to be in stable condition.

The events leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

