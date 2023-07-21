Watch Now
2 injured in shooting on the east side of Indianapolis

Crime Scene
Posted at 11:06 PM, Jul 20, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers responded to the 700 block of Belhaven Drive on reports of a person shot 10 around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be awake and breathing.

Shortly after, police confirmed a second victim had been located suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be in stable condition.

This is a developing story.

