2 injured in shooting on the east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers responded to the 700 block of Belhaven Drive on reports of a person shot 10 around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be awake and breathing.

Shortly after, police confirmed a second victim had been located suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be in stable condition.

This is a developing story.