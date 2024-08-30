2 juvenile teens, 18-year-old found with fentanyl, multiple guns during traffic stop

INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old man and two Indy teens face multiple charges after being found with fentanyl, three guns, a machine gun conversion device and marijuana after an overnight traffic stop.

According to IMPD, an 18-year-old, 17-year-old and 16-year-old face charges of possession of marijuana, dangerous possession of a firearm, possession of a machine gun and more after officers pulled them over in the area of 46th Street and Shadeland Avenue on Friday morning.

North district officers and officers from the Violence Reduction Team from IMPD began a traffic stop. In approaching the vehicle, officers observed the smell of marijuana and used that to search the vehicle.

In the vehicle, officers found three guns, fentanyl pills, marijuana and a machine gun conversion device.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions.

