2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Fairfield Inn & Suites in Downtown Indianapolis

Editor's note: IMPD initially reported four people had been shot outside a hotel in Downtown Indianapolis. The department later clarified that three people were shot and a fourth was believed to have been injured in a fall. This story has been updated.

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting outside a hotel in Downtown Indianapolis left two people dead and one other person in serious condition early Monday, police said.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Monday at the Fairfield Inn & Suites at 501 W. Washington St. near West Street, across from White River State Park, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

"We usually don't have that much crime at the hotels downtown," IMPD Captain Lawrence Wheeler said. "They are very safe. We are going to find out why this happened and what the issue was."

Wheeler said officers discovered two men and a woman who had been shot. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, while medics transported the woman to an area hospital in serious condition.

A fourth man was treated and released from the hospital with injuries he suffered in a fall. Police initially said he had a graze wound from a bullet, but later issued a clarification that detectives spoke with medical personnel at the hospital and learned he had not been shot.

Wheeler said it appears the shooting happened outside the hotel, located next to the JW Marriott, and that one of the victims made it inside to the lobby area at some point.

Investigators do not know what led to the gunfire.

Anyone with information on the crime should contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.