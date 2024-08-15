2 men arrested after attempting to carjack IMPD detective in unmarked car

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men have been arrested and face multiple charges after they allegedly attempted to carjack an IMPD detective in an unmarked car.

According to police, a 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old man are facing preliminary charges of attempted robbery, intimidation and more after they attempted to rob an IMPD detective working an investigation on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The men, who are not yet formally charged, allegedly approached the unmarked car of the detectives with loaded guns and attempted to carjack him in the area of 52nd Street and High School Road.

The detective, a member of the IMPD Violent Crimes Task Force, was able to drive away from the men without being injured.

After the incident, officers followed the suspect vehicle. The suspects exited the car and ran, according to police. During the pursuit, the suspects allegedly threw guns into a trash can near a residence and ran into a wooded area.

The two men were eventually captured with help of IMPD K9 officers.

A third suspect in the incident remains at large.

