2 men arrested, charged in connection with 2015 homicide in Marion

MARION — More than eight years after a man was killed in Marion, two men have been arrested and charged with his murder.

On January 3, 2015, officers from Marion Police Department located 24-year-old David Wise dead of gunshot wounds.

On July 14, 2023, the Grant County Prosecutor's Office formally charged 23-year-old Terrence Devon Fetz and 31-year-old Darzell Jones with murder in connection with his death.

Jones is currently jailed in Grant County and Fetz is currently in the Westville Correctional Facility within the Indiana Department of Corrections.