2 men killed in early morning shootings in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two men were killed in separate shootings across Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the first shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Schofield.

Police said they were called to the area, just blocks away from Frederick Douglass Park, for a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, officers located an adult male with injuries consistent with a gunshot would.

According to police, the victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation. Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov.

The second shooting happened around an hour later at 1:30 a.m. in the 8300 block of Siear Dr. on the south side.

Police were dispatched to the area on a report of a person down.

When officers arrived they located another male victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Police said medics arrived to the scene and the victim was pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Gary.Toms@indy.gov.