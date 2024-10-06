2 men shot after argument over youth football game at Cardinal Ritter High School

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot following a dispute during a youth football game at Cardinal Ritter High School on Saturday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to Cardinal Ritter High School on reports of multiple people shot just after 10:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located two adult men who had been shot. Both were transported to Eskenazi Hospital, where one of the victims is in stable condition and the other is in critical condition.

According to IMPD, an argument broke out on the sidelines at the end of a youth football game. As a result of the argument, someone pulled out a gun and shot the victims.

The shooting occurred outside of the stadium, not on the football field, IMPD says.

No children were injured in the shooting. No arrests have been made related to this incident, and IMPD says there is no person of interest yet.

Anyone with information on this shooting should submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

