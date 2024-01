HENDRICKS COUNTY — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office is searching for two people wanted for questioning in relation to a recent fire at an apartment complex.

The sheriff's office released surveillance images of two men who were seen on camera around the time an intentional fire was set at the Linden Square Apartments on January 6, 2024. These apartments are located near IU West Hospital.

Anyone with information about the individuals may contact Detective Donaldson at 317-745-4043.