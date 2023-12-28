Watch Now
2 men with stolen guns arrested at Castleton Square Mall, police still searching for 1 suspect


Posted at 6:15 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 18:15:09-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested two men who were found with stolen guns at Castleton Square Mall on Tuesday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the mall Tuesday evening on reports of three armed males with ski masks near the department store Von Maur.

According to IMPD, the officers spotted the three men, but the suspects fled by foot. An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were both eventually apprehended and arrested in connection with this incident.

The two men were found with a handgun equipped with a machine gun conversion device. Both weapons were allegedly reported as stolen. A drum magazine was also recovered.

The 18-year-old is facing charges of a level 5 felony for possession of a machine gun, a misdemeanor charge for resisting law enforcement and a misdemeanor charge for possession of marijuana.

The 19-year-old is facing charges of a level 5 felony for possession of a machine gun, a level 5 felony for escape, a misdemeanor charge for resisting law enforcement and a level 6 felony for theft of a firearm.

IMPD confirmed the third suspect escaped. The investigation into their identity is ongoing.

