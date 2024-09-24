2 missing from Connersville found killed in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE — A man and woman reported missing from Connersville on Sept. 19 were found dead over the weekend in the St. Mary's River in Fort Wayne.

According to the Allen County Coroner's Office, Michael Johnson, 41, and Christina Dixon, 40, were found dead near the 400 block of Van Buren Street in Fort Wayne.

Dixon's cause of death was determined to be strangulation and suffocation. Johnson's cause of death was determined to be gunshot and stab wounds.

Both died by homicide.

The deaths mark the 33rd and 34th homicides in Allen County so far this year.