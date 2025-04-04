2-month-old killed in Jackson County dog attack

JACKSON COUNTY — A 2-month-old baby died after being attacked by a dog in Jackson County on Thursday, police said.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, a 911 came in from the 1800 block south of County Road 100 East around 12:30 p.m. The female caller said her 2-month-old daughter was attacked by a dog.

When emergency responders got to the scene, they provided CPR to the infant. The infant was then transported to a local hospital. She died a short time later.

Police said the dog responsible for the attack was identified as a pitbull and is being held at the Jackson County K-9 control center.

An investigation is ongoing.