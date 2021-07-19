2 pedestrians killed by suspected drunk driver on Kentucky Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — A suspected drunk driver struck and killed two pedestrians late Sunday on the south side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4600 block of Kentucky Avenue just before midnight on a report of a person struck by a driver.

They found two men who were pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said.

Cook said detectives believe the driver of a Ford Focus was traveling southwest on Kentucky Avenue from Interstate 465 when they veered into the shoulder and struck the two pedestrians.

The driver stayed at the scene and was arrested. Alcohol contributed to the crash, Cook said.